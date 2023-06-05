(AUDIO): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses Missouri’s 2024 gubernatorial race on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

“Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn expects this to be a big quarter for GOP gubernatorial candidate Jay Ashcroft, describing him as the front-runner in the primary race. Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that GOP lieutenant governor candidate Mike Kehoe has shown he’s able to go negative on Ashcroft. As for Missouri Democrats, Faughn says they have a thin bench for gubernatorial candidates in 2024 but says House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) is a potential star. He says Leader Quade has helped Missouri House Democrats pick up seats in the two two election cycles: