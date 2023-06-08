MoDOT: Expect delays next weekend on and near I-70’s Rocheport bridge

Mid-Missouri commuters and truckers should be prepared for delays if they’re traveling near I-70’s Rocheport bridge next weekend.

Rocheport is about 14 miles west of Columbia.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says traffic on I-70 and the Route BB exit 115 interchange in Boone County will be impacted starting next Friday, as westbound I-70 traffic is moved onto the new $240-million dollar I-70 Rocheport bridge over the Missouri River. MoDOT says this will be the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge.

The shifting of westbound I-70 traffic to the new bridge and the demolition of the Route BB overpass will require around-the-clock narrowing of I-70 to one lane and the rerouting of I-70 traffic from next Friday June 16 at 7 pm until the following Monday, June 19 at 5 am.

Governor Mike Parson tells 939 the Eagle that four-million trucks cross the aging I-70 Rocheport bridge annually. The current deteriorating bridge was built in 1960.