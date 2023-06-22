No arrests yet in Wednesday’s shooting on Columbia’s Jewell avenue

Columbia Police need your assistance in solving Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on Jewell Avenue in the central city, just south of the Business Loop.

The incident happened at about 3:45 pm on Jewell Avenue, which is near Car-Mart of Columbia.

Columbia Police have posted on Facebook that that when officers arrived on-scene, they found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to a local hospital, where CPD says he’s reportedly in stable condition. Columbia Police have no suspect information to share this morning, and their investigation continues.

ABC-17’s Marina Diaz from our news partner KMIZ saw at least ten Columbia Police officers and a Missouri state trooper on-scene, as well as at least four evidence markers. She also reports CPD officers used a K-9 and a metal detector at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.