Patients and visitors at Columbia’s University Hospital facing parking changes starting Monday

MU Health Care will be closing its patient and visitor garage attached to Columbia’s University Hospital for about a month, starting Monday morning.

Columbia-based MU Health Care will do numerous upgrades, including a new automated parking guidance system with digital signage displaying the number of spaces available on each level. They also plan to build an additional entrance on the structure’s northeast side for the new Children’s Hospital, which will open in June 2024.

MU Health Care says construction crews will perform maintenance and concrete beam repairs throughout the structure.

During the closure, patients and visitors should park in the west side of parking structure seven, which is just south of the hospital. MU Health Care will be running courtesy shuttles 24-7 and will pick up patients and visitors from their vehicles and will take you to to University Hospital, University Physicians medical building and to the Missouri Orthoptaedic Institute.