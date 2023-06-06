UPDATE: Westbound I-70 at Rocheport bridge reopens

Traffic is still slow for miles on both eastbound and westbound I-70 near the Rocheport bridge this evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened westbound I-70 at the 115-mile marker, which was closed for more than five hours today. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the crash involved five-vehicles, including a truck carrying 57 head of cattle, which had to be off-loaded on the bridge and cows moved to stock trailers.

Our news partner KMIZ reports three cows died when they escaped and jumped off the bridge.

Eastbound I-70 has also been backed up for miles all afternoon. One 939 the Eagle employee says it took her two-and-a-half hours to drive from Boonville to Columbia, which is normally about a 30-minute drive.

In addition, there’s currently a crash on Highway 40 north of Boonville that’s causing a significant backup for traffic that exited I-70 for the bridge crash earlier. Missouri state troopers are encouraging motorists to find a safe place to turn around and travel eastbound on Highway 40 to Midway.