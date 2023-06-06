UPDATE: Westbound I-70 at mid-Missouri’s Rocheport bridge shut down until further notice

Westbound I-70 at the 115 mile marker at the Rocheport bridge is completely closed at this hour, due to an accident that has led to cows on the loose.

Missouri state troopers tell 939 the Eagle that multiple vehicles are involved and that cattle are on the loose.

The crash is also impacting eastbound I-70, which is backed up to the 111-mile marker in Cooper County. That’s more than a four-mile backup. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is re-routing traffic on Highway 40, and listeners tell 939 the Eagle that traffic is jammed in the Boonville area.

The Patrol says there are injuries in the crash. Avoid I-70 and the Rocheport bridge until further notice.