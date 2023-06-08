UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in boat explosion and fire

Missouri state troopers say a Pennsylvania woman suffered serious injuries in Thursday afternoon’s boat explosion and fire at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report says the vessel had a mechanical failure, causing an explosion within the engine compartment.

Troopers say 35-year-old boat passenger Amanda Kingston of Pennsylvania suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. The boat’s driver, 78-year-old Benny Thomas of Four Seasons, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Troopers say the incident happened at about 3:20 pm near Point Oasis at the 13-mile mark. The boat sank.