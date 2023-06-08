Career fairs happening this afternoon at all four mid-Missouri Schnucks stores

Job seekers across mid-Missouri have an opportunity this afternoon to attend a career four at four area Schnucks stores.

The St. Louis-based grocer is hosting a companywide career fair at each of their 115 stores today. That includes the three Columbia stores and the Jefferson City location on Missouri Boulevard.

Schnucks is offering part-time positions and full-time department manager positions. The job fair is taking place from 1-5 today at each store. While you’re encouraged to bring a resume with you, you should also complete an online application at schnucks.com/careers.

The company says it offers health benefits and the option to be paid after each shift. It emphasizes that its values include friendliness, service and integrity.

Schnucks has had a presence in Columbia since 1970, when it purchased the former Bettendorf-Rapp near Broadway and Providence.