Zimmer Radio’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon raises more than $125,000

Leaders from the Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) are thanking mid-Missouri this evening for raising $126,678 during 939 the Eagle’s CMHF Radiothon today. The grand total was announced live on the Eagle and on our other Zimmer Radio mid-Missouri stations.

“Wake Up Mid-Missouri” host Branden Rathert was joined live on-air by CMHF executive board president Mary Paulsell and by vice president Steve Paulsell.

Ms. Paulsell notes many Honor Flights around the nation are struggling financially to continue, while the CMHF continues to be in excellent shape. She and her brother Steve thank the community and the sponsors for their generosity. They note that while many donations came from Columbia and Jefferson City, numerous others came from smaller towns like Fulton, Boonville, Ashland and Prairie Home.

The Central Missouri Honor Flight takes veterans on a nonstop day trip to Washington D-C where they tour their war memorials at no cost to them. CMHF has raised more than $7-million since 2009, and has transported more than 5,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington. It provides the veterans with an opportunity to reflect at the memorials to their service and sacrifice. The trips can be transformative for veterans who struggle with their experiences during war and military service.

We thank everyone for their generosity.