A familiar voice on KWOS passes on

KWOS’ Master Gardener passes away.

Don “Donnie” Schnieders died Tuesday at his Jefferson City home. Donnie was the KWOS Master Gardener on KWOS Open Air for years. He was 89.

A Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral. Friends will be received following the prayer service from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral. Donnie will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to United Way of Central Missouri, the Vitae Society, or the Samaritan Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors.