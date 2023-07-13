(AUDIO): Missouri House Budget chairman Smith announces candidacy for state treasurer on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Powerful Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) is serving his fourth and final term in the House, due to term limits. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, announcing his candidacy for state treasurer in 2024. He intends to seek the GOP nomination next August. Chairman Smith tells listeners that he has no specific criticism of GOP incumbent Vivek Malek, who was appointed to the position in January by Governor Mike Parson. Representative Smith tells “Wake Up” that the treasurer’s race will be about his own record and his experience in the General Assembly and in business: