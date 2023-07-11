(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) discusses Missouri’s budget and $2.8 billion I-70 expansion project on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) says the $51.8 billion state operating budget signed by Governor Mike Parson (R) contains projects for all 163 Missouri House districts and all 34 state senate districts. Hough is especially touting a new $300-million psychiatric hospital that will be built in the Kansas City area and a $2.8 BILLION project to six-lane I-70 across Missouri. Chairman Hough joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He tells listeners that I-70 between St. Louis and Kansas City needs a major overhaul. He notes part of I-70 in Missouri was built in 1956, when President Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House: