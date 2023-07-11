UPDATE: Missouri Task Force One members arrive in flooded Vermont

The Boone County Fire Protection District says two members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) have arrived in flood-damaged Vermont this afternoon.

Boone County Fire District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that the two crew members are working on the incident plan for tomorrow.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says his state’s capital city and many other communities across the state are under water. Governor Scott says the devastation and flooding that Vermont is experiencing is historic and catastrophic. The governor says the coming weeks will be difficult. Flash flood warnings have been in effect for much of Vermont.

The two crew members flew to Vermont as part of a FEMA incident support team. They’re heading to White River Junction Vermont.