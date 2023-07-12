(AUDIO): State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) discusses her lieutenant governor bid on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) is a veteran lawmaker in Jefferson City. She’s served more than 11 years in the Missouri Legislature: eight in the House and three in the Missouri Senate. She’s launched her candidacy for lieutenant governor and says she wants to unabashedly protect sacred Christian and conservative values. One of her landmark bills that was signed into law in 2021 was bipartisan prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation. Senator Rehder joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that more than 70 percent of Missourians support PDMP. She also says her constituents in southeast Missouri back her transgender bill that becomes law on August 28. It requires athletes to participate in male or female competitive sports based on their gender at birth, through the collegiate level: