Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
NWS: Mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and hail this evening and overnight

NWS: Mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and hail this evening and overnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says severe weather is possible this evening and overnight in mid-Missouri (July 12, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

Mid-Missouri’s Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton could receive severe weather this evening and overnight.

National Weather Services (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe weather in mid-Missouri will be between 8 tonight and 3 am Thursday. While Glass says any tornado threat is low, damaging winds and large hail are a possibility.

He says the biggest threat will be damaging winds.

ABC-17 morning meteorologist Chance Gotsch from our news partner KMIZ describes today as a weather alert day. Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Moberly could all see strong winds and hail.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather forecast information.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer