NWS: Mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and hail this evening and overnight

Mid-Missouri’s Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton could receive severe weather this evening and overnight.

National Weather Services (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe weather in mid-Missouri will be between 8 tonight and 3 am Thursday. While Glass says any tornado threat is low, damaging winds and large hail are a possibility.

He says the biggest threat will be damaging winds.

ABC-17 morning meteorologist Chance Gotsch from our news partner KMIZ describes today as a weather alert day. Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Moberly could all see strong winds and hail.

