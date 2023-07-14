FAA and NTSB investigating deadly plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Two people have been killed and one other person critically injured in Thursday afternoon’s horrific plane crash at the Lake of the Ozarks, near Osage Beach.

Our news partner KMIZ reports 22-year-old Hayden Michael Ritchhart of Carrollton and 19-year-old Evan Vandiver of Richmond died in the crash. Another passenger, a 54-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Columbia’s University Hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting the crash investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to be on-site this morning.