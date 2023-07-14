Listen to KWOS Live
Mid-Missouri could see downpours and strong winds today into overnight hours

The National Weather Service in St. Louis’ latest graphic about today’s forecast (July 14, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville and most of mid-Missouri will likely see some heavy rain this afternoon into the overnight hours.

ABC-17 meteorologist Chance Gotsch from our news partner KMIZ says mid-Missouri is looking at a threat level of one out of five today into the overnight hours. Mr. Gotsch tells 939 the Eagle that the threat for severe weather remains low, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning being the primary impacts.

He says a potential severe-warned storm or two is possible. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information throughout the day.

