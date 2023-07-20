Jefferson City woman charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy jailed without bond

A Cole County judge describes a Jefferson City woman charged with sexual contact with a student as a danger to the community and has ordered her to be jailed without bond.

41-year-old Jennifer Cecil is also charged with three other felonies: statutory rape, statutory sodomy and sexual abuse.

Our news partner KMIZ reports Cecil was a volunteer at an undisclosed Cole County school. The alleged victim tells police that Jennfer Cecil initiated their relationship.

Her initial arraignment date hasn’t been set yet.