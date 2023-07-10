Southwest Missouri Democrat wants to be governor

(AP) — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield made the announcement Sunday in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track.

Quade, a social worker first elected to the House in 2016, painted herself as unafraid of rough and rowdy politics while wearing elbow pads, wrist guards and a baby blue helmet. The 37-year-old says in the video that her childhood surviving on food stamps inspired her to enter public service.

“People say politics can be tough,” said Quade, who played on a derby team from 2010 to 2013. “I tell them, I can handle it. When you come from nothing, you fight the odds your whole life.”

Other top candidates for the office include Republicans Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel.