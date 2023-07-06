UPDATE: Motorist arrested for DWI following head-on crash south of Ashland

A St. Robert man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated for Wednesday morning’s horrific head-on collision on busy Highway 63 near Ashland. The crash seriously injured another motorist from Eldon.

The crash happened at about 9:20 am on southbound 63 and Gilmore road, south of Ashland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says a vehicle driven 58-year-old Dennis Kiska of St. Robert was northbound in the southbound lanes, as 67-year-old Bob Allen of Eldon was traveling southbound. Troopers say Mr. Allen tried to avoid the collision by steering to the right, but the vehicles collided.

Allen suffered serious injuries, while his passenger sustained minor injuries. Allen is being treated at University Hospital. Kiska was not injured, according to the Patrol’s report.

The crash closed southbound 63 for about an hour.