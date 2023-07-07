Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Governor Parson signs bills .. vetoes one

Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one Senate bill  With this action, Governor Parson has signed or vetoed all legislation approved during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The vetoed bill included measures dealing with the expungement of records of some felony crimes and DNA convictions.

Governor Parson said.” unintended consequences of the bill  unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer