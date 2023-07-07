Governor Parson signs bills .. vetoes one

Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one Senate bill With this action, Governor Parson has signed or vetoed all legislation approved during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The vetoed bill included measures dealing with the expungement of records of some felony crimes and DNA convictions.

Governor Parson said.” unintended consequences of the bill unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”