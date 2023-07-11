UPDATE: Two members of Missouri Task Force One flying to flooded Vermont

The Boone County Fire Protection District says two members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) are being deployed to Vermont this morning to assist with serious and life-threatening flooding.

Vermont State Police say dangerous and catastrophic flooding is happening across Vermont and the northeastern U.S. Boone County Fire assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that the two Task Force One members are flying to Vermont. He says their work will involve management and oversight coordination.

NBC News reports flash flood warnings are in effect this morning for much of Vermont. Vermont television station WCAX reports the Winooski River in Essex Junction is expected to enter flood stage this morning and crest by this afternoon.

Some areas of Vermont have already received eight inches of rain, with several additional inches expected. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted last night that President Biden’s chief of staff assured him that a federal disaster declaration will be signed soon.