2-year-old boy, Sunrise Beach woman dead after separate Lake incidents

There were two deaths at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

A Sunrise Beach woman was killed during a boat crash Saturday night. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the 24 mile mark of the main channel. Nicholette McKenna, 44, was killed in the crash that occurred when the boat got too close to a dock, hit a wake and then hit the breakwater. Three other people in the boat were injured.

On Sunday morning, troopers recovered the body of a two-year old child from the water. Investigators say the Fairview Heights, Illinois boy had wandered away from family before being found.