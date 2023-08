The woman accused of killing a little Jefferson City boy is ruled incompetent to stand trial for now. 30 year old Quatavia Givens faces murder charges in 2018 death of 4 year old Darnell Gray. This week a judge ruled her unfit to stand trial. The trial was to have started in September but is now delayed to next year. She’ll be treated at a Department of Mental Health facility and then be evaluated again in six months.