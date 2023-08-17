Is it time to renovate the Tri – Level in JCMO?

You may drive through Jefferson City’s tri – level every day. But the intersection can confuse the most seasoned driver. A lot of folks are wondering what role the design played in the cattle truck accident that tied up traffic for five hours Tuesday. Even Governor Mike Parson admits it may be time to re-vist the dated interchange …

Now that the state is ready to spend almost $3 – billion widening I – 70 to six lanes and re-doing the I – 70 / 63 connector, maybe the funds can be found to finally replace the tri – level.