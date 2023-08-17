(LISTEN): Missouri state fair’s ham breakfast is a sellout

U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, at least four other members of Missouri’s congressional delegation, Governor Parson and numerous other elected officials are in Sedalia for this morning’s governor’s ham breakfast, which is a sellout.

The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) tells 939 the Eagle that all 1,000 tickets have been sold. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle that the breakfast highlights Missouri’s farmers and ranchers.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Kehoe-Breakfast-1.mp3

“It’s a great statement of who we are as a state, an agrarian state, agriculture being our number one industry. It’s just a fantastic event”

The breakfast begins at 8, under the director’s pavilion. Attendees will be dining on scrambled eggs, country ham and biscuits and gravy. 939 the Eagle’s Stephanie Bell is in Sedalia, covering the event for us.

Meantime, you still have a few more days to make the trip to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for the 2023 state fair. It wraps up on Sunday. Lt. Governor Kehoe says attendance has been fantastic. He’s encouraging you to attend.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Kehoe-Breakfast-2.mp3

“Time after time again I’m there and I meet somebody who says I’ve never been here before, I can’t believe this. It’s well worth the trip,” says Kehoe.

The First Lady’s pie contest is this morning at 10, in the home economics building. The Missouri State Fair’s draft horse shows begin today at 5 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.