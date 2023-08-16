JCMO tri level, highways finally reopen five hours after crash

Did you caught in the jammed traffic Tuesday? A semi hauling livestock overturned at the tri – level when the load shifted shortly before 7 am, tying up traffic at the height of the morning rush hour. Highway 54 traffic was backed up to Holts Summit, Highway 63 was stopped for miles as well. Police closed both westbound lanes of traffic on Highway 54 at the accident scene.

Another truck was brought in to haul off the cattle. The driver, 18 year old Chase Emmons of Chillicothe, was not injured. Some drivers say they were caught in the traffic for two hours. The accident tied up traffic for five hours before it reopened around 1-pm.