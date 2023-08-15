Drinkwitz, Gates to join Missouri’s governor for bipartisan NIL bill-signing in Columbia

Missouri’s governor will sign bipartisan NIL legislation Tuesday afternoon at Columbia’s Faurot Field, the home of the Missouri Tigers. Governor Mike Parson will sign the omnibus House Bill 417, which includes a NIL provision sponsored by former Mizzou football captain and State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall).

Representative Gregory describes the bill as an “amazing opportunity for student-athletes in the state of Missouri.” Representative Gregory is thanking his legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make Missouri’s NIL bill “one of if not the best in the country.”

The NIL bill includes a definition of “institutional marketing associate” and defines a “unique identifier” for marketing or promotional purposes.

Parson deputy chief of staff Kelli Jones tells 939 the Eagle that UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, men’s hoops coach Dennis Gates and volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan will be among those at the ceremony. Jones says State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) will also be at Faurot Field, along with Representative Gregory and numerous state lawmakers from both parties.

The governor will sign the bill at 3:30 in the Walsworth Family Columns Club.