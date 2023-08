The U-S Supreme Court will have the final stay on whether the so-called abortion pill will stay on the market. A federal appeals court ruled to leave the drug (Mifepristone) on the market but limit access to it. KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler is an OB/GYN. He says the ruling that counts will come from the High Court …

The Supreme Court has said the drug will remain available for the time being.

