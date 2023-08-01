(LISTEN): Boone County homicide appears to be domestic-related

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning on Clearview road, about a mile north of the Columbia city limits. That’s just west of the Mosers on Rangeline.

Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that an adult female has been killed.



“Our units received information and after Boone County Joint Communications received a call reporting an assault at that location. That call came in just shortly before 7:30 am this morning. And our deputies responded over there and unfortunately found an adult female who had sustained life-threatening injuries and was deceased,” Captain Leer says.

He’s not releasing the victim’s name nor age yet.

“The initial investigation lends to the fact that it was a domestic disturbance, and we do have everyone accounted for that we believe was at the scene when this occurred. We do have a subject in custody at this time. There has been no formal arrests, booking made or formal charges at this point,” says Captain Leer.

Captain Leer emphasizes that there’s no threat to the public at this time.