(LISTEN): Boone, Randolph and Howard counties under flood warnings

Boone County remains under a flood warning until 7:55 on Wednesday morning, while the flood warning for mid-Missouri’s Randolph and Howard counties goes until 12:37 pm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia, Jefferson City and Mexico could see up to five inches of rain from the overnight thunderstorms that continue to move through mid-Missouri. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd also says a flood watch covers the entire 939 the Eagle listening area:



“Be careful when out driving, watch for flooded roadways. Remember it only takes about six inches to knock a person off their feet in floodwaters and maybe a foot or so of flowing water can lift your vehicle and move you off the road,” Byrd tells 939 the Eagle.

The NWS says thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall started at about 11 Tuesday night. Flash flooding is the primary hazard from these storms. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that radar estimates show that three to five inches of rain have fallen in parts of Boone counties, in the flood warning area.

