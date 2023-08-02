(LISTEN): Parolee charged with killing pregnant Boone County woman

Boone County prosecutors have charged a parolee for two counts of second degree murder for Tuesday morning’s horrific killing of a 27-year-old pregnant woman on Clearview road. That’s about a mile north of the Columbia city limits.

31-year-old Sevance Brewer is also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that deputies believe this is a case of domestic violence.



“Our units received information and after Boone County Joint Communications received a call reporting an assault at that location. That call came in just shortly before 7:30 am this morning. And our deputies responded over there and unfortunately found an adult female who had sustained life-threatening injuries and was deceased,” Captain Leer says.

Captain Leer says the 27-year-old victim was shot to death. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have not released the female victim’s name at this time.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board is expected to revoke the parole of Brewer, who’s served at least two stints in prison. He has previous convictions for domestic assault and for possession of a controlled substance.