(LISTEN): Central Bank Tiger Network’s Brad Tregnago previews Mizzou’s season opener on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Tiger football team has won 17 straight home openers. Mizzou battles South Dakota tonight at 7:05 at Columbia’s Faurot Field, and tickets are still available for the game. Former 939 the Eagle news director Brad Tregnago, who now works full-time at Learfield and hosts the pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network, joined us live in-studio this morning to preview the opener and to discuss some things you’ll see tonight. That includes fan-friendly pricing for concessions: