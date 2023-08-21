(LISTEN): Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater discusses aging Tri-Level and Truman Hotel’s condition on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater is encouraged by recent comments about the aging tri-level made by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The governor says state transportation officials should consider redesigning the tri-level, which was the scene of last Tuesday’s tractor trailer crash and fuel spill that closed southbound Highway 54 for five hours. Mayor Fitzwater tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it would cost anywhere from $15-million to $25-million to replace the tri-level. He says an environmental study must be done. Mayor Fitzwater also tells listeners that the aging and now-closed Truman Hotel is an eyesore. He says the city inherited the problem and emphasizes the Puri group has been supportive of Jefferson City, Two former Jefferson City council members describe the current dilapidated building as a disgrace, noting thousands of people drive by it daily: