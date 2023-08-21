Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri’s 2023 state fair wraps up; fair officials praise concert attendance

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn speaks at the governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in Sedalia on August 17, 2023 (photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

While we won’t have attendance numbers yet, Missouri state fair officials are pleased with this year’s turnout in Sedalia. The fair wrapped up on Sunday.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) spokeswoman Christi Miller says it will be a few weeks before they have official attendance numbers. Ms. Miller says things have been great at the fair, telling 939 the Eagle that concert attendance has been terrific. She also says there were quite a few people on the fairgrounds for Sunday’s half-price day, despite intense heat.

And Thursday’s Governor’s ham breakfast was a sellout, with 1,000 tickets sold.

This year’s state fair theme was “where traditions grow.”

