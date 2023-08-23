(LISTEN): Missouri Attorney General Bailey discusses Senate Bill 49, gun rights and Columbia’s Brotherton case on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) signed a bill into law this year that say no health care provider shall perform gender transition surgeries on any minor. Senate Bill 49 was sponsored by State Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Groves) and State Rep. Brad Hudson (R-Cape Fair). Implementation of the law is currently being challenged by critics who say it’s unconstitutional. Transgender groups say it also unfairly targets them. Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Senate Bill 49 is constitutional and will be upheld by the courts. General Bailey is in Springfield this morning for court proceedings. He also addressed Columbia murder suspect Samuel Brotherton’s guilty plea this week to second degree murder for the brutal shooting death of his stepfather in 2022. General Bailey says his office will hold wrongdoers accountable. Brotherton will be sentenced in October for second degree murder. Bailey also discussed gun rights, saying St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ proposed gun legislation would violate the constitutional right of Missourians to keep and bear arms: