(LISTEN): Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft discusses Tyson Foods, Ohio results and abortion issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft describes Tyson Foods as a bright spot in rural Missouri. He’s worried about Tyson’s decision to close meat plants in southwest Missouri’s Noel and in southeast Missouri’s Dexter. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that Missouri has not had the relationship with Tyson that it should have, adding that Tyson has been made to feel unwanted in the Show-Me State. Mr. Ashcroft, who’s seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination, also weighed in on the defeat of Ohio’s Issue 1, which would have raised the threshold for approving state constitutional amendments. Ashcroft tells listeners that we should not be a democracy but a constitutional republic with certain rights. He says pro-life candidates in Missouri have won consistently at the polls. He also says about 130 initiative petitions have been filed with his office: