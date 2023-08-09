NWS: Damaging wind gusts and a few thunderstorms are possible in mid-Missouri this morning

Listen to KWOS Live
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says damaging wind gusts are possible in mid-Missouri this morning (updated August 9, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

Mid-Missouri could see some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms this morning, and another round of storms is possible this evening.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that storms should arrive in the Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton areas between 8 and 9 this morning, and should be out of the area by noon. Charboneau says there could be a severe storm this morning, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Some hail is also possible.

The second round of storms is expected to begin between 5-6 pm, but the NWS says those storms should stay south of the Columbia and Jefferson City areas, at this time.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.

