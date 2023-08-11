Mid-Missouri could see damaging winds and large hail tonight

Columbia, Jefferson City and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area face a potential severe weather threat tonight into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says storms could begin in mid-Missouri anytime between 7 and 11 pm. NWS meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that storms could continue for three to four hours, once they start. Mr. Glass says large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat, but he can’t rule out a tornado. He’s also expecting heavy rain in the Columbia area.

Glass says today will feel like summer in mid-Missouri, with highs reaching 95. Heat index levels will approach 104.

