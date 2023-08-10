Missouri state fair opens in Sedalia with today’s Mizzou day

Missouri’s governor is inviting all Missourians to the 2023 state fair, which opens this morning in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Today is Mizzou Day at the fair, and it’s a $7 gate admission all day for those 13 and up.

“Mizzou Day” is being touted as an opportunity to celebrate Missouri’s statewide agricultural success.

Governor Mike Parson will participate in the 11 am opening ceremony, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. There will also be a farm toy show from 9 this morning until 9 pm. Governor Parson will also stop by the popular Pork Place restaurant today. The air-conditioned facility is operated by the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association. The governor will also visit the State Fair fire department and the cattle barn.

There will also be a Truman the Tiger roar contest for children today at 2. Missouri’s state fair runs through August 20.