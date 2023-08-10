(LISTEN): State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) says the status quo is responsible for Tyson Foods’ decision to close chicken plants in southeast Missouri’s Dexter and in southwest Missouri’s Noel. Senator Eigel joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are part of the status quo. Kehoe and Ashcroft are Senator Eigel’s rivals for Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2024. Senator Eigel is calling for the elimination of all personal property taxes and for elimination of the state income tax. He tells listeners that it’s time for Missouri to emulate Florida and Tennessee, saying local governments are seeing record revenue. Senator Eigel is also ecstatic about the upcoming six-laning of I-70 across Missouri: