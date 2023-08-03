Missouri’s governor, NTSB and MoDOT to outline new railroad safety crossing plan

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair is in Jefferson City this morning, where she’ll be joining Missouri’s governor to announce Missouri’s new railroad safety crossing plan.

Governor Mike Parson, state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director Patrick McKenna, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy and Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose will hold an 11 am press conference inside MODOT, next to the Missouri Capitol.

Governor Parson has signed bipartisan legislation providing a historic $50-million general revenue investment in railroad crossings. It’s being unveiled about a year after the deadly collision between an Amtrak train and a dump truck near northern Missouri’s Mendon. Governor Parson says the plan will improve the 47 passive public rail crossings on Missouri’s three rail lines that carry passenger rail.