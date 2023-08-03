Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: National Weather Service requesting storm damage reports from mid-Missouri

UPDATE: National Weather Service requesting storm damage reports from mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis believes there is more storm and hail damage in mid-Missouri (August 3, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has received reports of wind and hail damage from the storms overnight and this morning in mid-Missouri.

The NWS says damage is reported in Boone, Cole, Callaway and a number of counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area. Damage is reported in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas and small towns near Jefferson City. The NWS is asking you for photos of any damage, along with rainfall amounts.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jayson Gosselin tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport (COU) has received 3.74 inches of rain since midnight. New Bloomfield has received about six inches of rain.

The NWS St. Louis office is located in Weldon Spring. Their main phone number is (636) 441-8467.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer