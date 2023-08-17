Mizzou students continue to move in; First Roar is tonight in Columbia

You’ll notice additional traffic near the Mizzou campus again this morning into the afternoon, as Move-In Days continue.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi was personally on-hand yesterday to greet students and their parents, answer questions and help carry luggage and bags. Move-In days continue this morning on Mizzou’s campus in Columbia, as students find their new living space and settle in for the school year.

Mizzou’s First Roar event is tonight from 8-10 at Memorial Stadium. First Roar is Mizzou’s official kickoff event for the new academic year. Students will receive a free first roar shirt, learn Mizzou traditions and take a class photo. Mizzou athletic coaches will also address students.