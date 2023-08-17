Mizzou students continue to move in; First Roar is tonight in Columbia

Listen to KWOS Live
UM System President Dr. Mun Choi helps students and parents move in on August 16, 2023 in Columbia (photo courtesy of Mizzou Twitter page)

You’ll notice additional traffic near the Mizzou campus again this morning into the afternoon, as Move-In Days continue.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi was personally on-hand yesterday to greet students and their parents, answer questions and help carry luggage and bags. Move-In days continue this morning on Mizzou’s campus in Columbia, as students find their new living space and settle in for the school year.

Mizzou’s First Roar event is tonight from 8-10 at Memorial Stadium. First Roar is Mizzou’s official kickoff event for the new academic year. Students will receive a free first roar shirt, learn Mizzou traditions and take a class photo. Mizzou athletic coaches will also address students.

