Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
New Hawaiian restaurant in south Columbia plans VIP events tomorrow and Saturday

New Hawaiian restaurant in south Columbia plans VIP events tomorrow and Saturday

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill plans a Monday grand opening at its Grindstone Parkway location in south Columbia (August 23, 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The grand opening for a highly-anticipated new south Columbia restaurant is set for Monday.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill on Grindstone Parkway plans free VIP events on Friday and Saturday, before the new restaurant formally opens. They’ll be offering a free plate lunch Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and from 5-8 pm.

Many of you drive by that heavily-traveled area daily. The site is next to Goodwill and used to be a Jack in the Box. Construction stopped at the site this spring, and there was no activity for a few months. Funding issues delayed its opening, according to Columbia officials.

This will be Hawaiian Bros Island Grill’s tenth Missouri restaurant. Their menu will feature their popular traditional plate lunch with white rice, macaroni salad and a choice of protein. The menu also features Honolulu chicken.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer