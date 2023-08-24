New Hawaiian restaurant in south Columbia plans VIP events tomorrow and Saturday

The grand opening for a highly-anticipated new south Columbia restaurant is set for Monday.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill on Grindstone Parkway plans free VIP events on Friday and Saturday, before the new restaurant formally opens. They’ll be offering a free plate lunch Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and from 5-8 pm.

Many of you drive by that heavily-traveled area daily. The site is next to Goodwill and used to be a Jack in the Box. Construction stopped at the site this spring, and there was no activity for a few months. Funding issues delayed its opening, according to Columbia officials.

This will be Hawaiian Bros Island Grill’s tenth Missouri restaurant. Their menu will feature their popular traditional plate lunch with white rice, macaroni salad and a choice of protein. The menu also features Honolulu chicken.