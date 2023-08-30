New JCMO city manager is ready to get to work

It’s a bittersweet time for outgoing Moberly city manager Brian Crane, who will be leaving the city next month to become city administrator in his hometown of Jefferson City. The Helias graduate talked to KWOS at the Moberly fire station. He says he’s looking forward to the JCMO job but admits it will be tough to leave Moberly.

Crane will begin his new job in late September. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the city conducted a nationwide search for a permanent city administrator. 39 people applied for the position.