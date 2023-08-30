Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

New JCMO city manager is ready to get to work

It’s a bittersweet time for outgoing Moberly city manager Brian Crane, who will be leaving the city next month to become city administrator in his hometown of Jefferson City. The Helias graduate talked to KWOS at the Moberly fire station. He says he’s looking forward to the JCMO job but admits it will be tough to leave Moberly.

Crane will begin his new job in late September. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the city conducted a nationwide search for a permanent city administrator. 39 people applied for the position.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer