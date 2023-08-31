Listen to KWOS Live
One Republican questions Missouri’s abortion ban

(AP) — A Missouri Republican on Wednesday pitched exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban in cases of rape, incest and fatal abnormalities.

It wasn’t immediately clear when a fetus would be considered viable under the plan. St. Louis resident Jamie Corley proposed the constitutional amendments to allow the exceptions. Another option would allow abortions until viability, though it’s unclear when a fetus would be considered viable under the proposal.

Missouri bans almost all abortions. The only exception is for medical emergencies.

