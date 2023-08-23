Rail terminal is coming to Mid – Missouri

You might spot some construction work on a new rail terminal in eastern Cole County. The Capital Area Rail Terminal (CART) will open up options for shippers. Western District Commissioner Harry Otto says, while grants and some local money will cover the project, the Governor did veto some of their planned funding …

Developers say the new easily – accessible terminal should provide Mid – Missouri companies a cheaper alternative than over the road trucks. The terminal is about a $4.5 – million project. The first phase near the Highway Patrol’s Troop F headquarters should be done by next year.