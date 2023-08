It’s no secret that Missouri’s junior U-S senator is no fan of the Transportation Secretary. Eric Schmitt backs the ‘Jet Set Act’ that would stop Pete Buttigieg & other DOT officials from using private flights on government aircraft except in times of emergency. Schmitt thinks Buttigieg is a phony …

Schmitt serves on the Senate Commerce Committee. He claims Buttigieg has yet to come before the panel discuss airline delays or his use of government aircraft.