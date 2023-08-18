UPDATE: Tonight’s Nelly concert in Sedalia is approaching a sellout

The state fairgrounds in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia have been packed for the entire state fair, and they’ll be busy for tonight’s performance by Nelly.

The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says tonight’s Nelly concert is nearly a sellout, with more than 9,000 tickets sold. A sellout is 10,000 tickets, so MDA is encouraging fans to get their tickets now. The concert is at 7:30, with gates opening at 6 pm.

Today is also Missouri Electric Cooperatives (MEC) Day, where free LED light bulbs are being given to the first 1,500 visitors to the MEC building. Blacksmith demonstrations are taking place until 7 pm.

MDA says Thursday’s Governor’s ham breakfast was a sellout, with 1,000 tickets sold. Standing-room only tickets were also sold. The 2023 state fair wraps up on Sunday.